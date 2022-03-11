Catholic Health has expanded its Specialty Pharmacy Program to serve patients in Niagara County. Launched this past July in Erie County, Catholic Health’s Specialty Pharmacy offers comprehensive, personalized pharmacy services for patients with serious chronic health conditions who require complex medication therapies.
“Navigating one’s way through a chronic medical condition can be incredibly complicated and challenging,” said Joyce Markiewicz, Catholic Health executive vice president & chief business development officer. “From coping with difficult symptoms to managing complex medication regimens, Catholic Health understands the struggles many patients face, and has developed a Specialty Pharmacy Program to address these issues so patients can focus on their health.”
Catholic Health has partnered with Trellis Rx, a leading technology-enabled specialty pharmacy services provider, to offer the program in several of its Niagara County clinics and physician practices. The program is free for patients, and provides clinical, financial management and emotional support by working one-on-one with patients to ensure their needs are met.
Initially, the Specialty Pharmacy will focus on patients suffering from chronic cardiac, endocrine and gynecological conditions. Through the program, they will be provided dedicated pharmacists and pharmacy liaisons to help manage the sometimes difficult and costly process of obtaining specialty prescription medications and refills. Patients will receive personalized services tailored to their individual needs, including counseling, medication review, plan of care, financial assistance, free medication delivery and 24/7 access to specially trained pharmacists and pharmacy liaisons.
“So many times, we see patients missing out on their highest quality of life because of the seemingly overwhelming circumstances managing high-cost specialty medications,” said Markiewicz. “We hear their concerns, and we are pleased we are able to expand our Specialty Pharmacy Program to patients throughout Niagara County.”
Catholic Health’s Specialty Pharmacy has more than 1,000 participants and continues to grow throughout Western New York. To learn more, call (716) 463-2467, or visit chsbuffalo.org/specialtypharmacy.
