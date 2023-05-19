BUFFALO — HOPE Day, the 24-hour match challenge day of giving to benefit Appeal 2023, brought in a record total of $507,456 Wednesday, including $111,000 of matching funds from EnergyMark, LLC and Thomann Asphalt Paving, Catholic Charities announced.
The money goes toward the annual Appeal’s $9.5 million goal in support of Catholic Charities of Buffalo and the Fund for the Faith. Following HOPE Day, Appeal 2023 has raised $ 7.6 million or 80.4% of its goal.
In its sixth year, HOPE Day donations surpassed all other years thus far, according to Deacon Steve Schumer, Catholic Charities president and CEO. The first-ever HOPE Day, in 2018, came closest, raising $402,000.
The annual Appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across dozens of locations in the eight counties of Western New York, as well as many diocesan ministries through the Fund for the Faith.
Donations can be made at ccwny.org/donate through June 30.
