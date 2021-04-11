Catholic Charities' Domestic Violence Program for Men works for systemic social and racial justice change as part of a coordinated community response to ending men's violence against women, and includes collaboration with police, criminal and civil justice courts, district attorneys' offices, probation, parole, child welfare and victim services.
Group sessions provide an opportunity for men to learn information that can be used to make positive changes.
Dasmen, a client from Niagara Falls, had gone through the program and is interested in sharing his story. He came into the program very angry, having previously been homeless and now with a domestic violence charge against him. His mindset going in was that no one could tell him anything that would help.
The program turned out to be a lifeline for Dasmen. Through open and honest discussion, he learned how to deal with anger, how to treat others, in addition to being a good listener and communicating better. Today, he's engaged, he's a better father and he's a business person - having started his own business of rehabbing and flipping homes.
Would you be interested in sharing Dasmen's story with your readers - approaching the issue of domestic violence from a different point of view? In addition to Dasmen, I can also put one of your reporters in touch with a program facilitator for additional information on how the program works.
The Domestic Violence Program for Men is just one of the 57 programs and services throughout Western New York that is administered by Catholic Charities and is funded through the annual Appeal campaign, now underway through June 30.
