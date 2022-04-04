There remains a thriving and growing Catholic School in Niagara Falls. Catholic Academy is on North Military Road and has about 180 students from 3-year-old pre-K to 8th grade and an increasing enrollment.
The school hosted its 13th annual basket raffle Friday and Saturday with more than 200 items up for grabs in the cafeteria with raffles in multiple different categories. Grand prizes included $500 cash as well as a week-long stay in a waterfront house on Lake Ontario.
Johanna Richards, who has been a teacher there for 14 years, is a living testament to the value of a Catholic education. She attended St. Stephens in the Town of Tonawanda as well as Holy Angels and Canisius College. She was recently appointed principal, a role in which she will start next school year. Jeannine Fortunate is retiring.
School Board member Roxanne Albond-Buchner came to the school community as a parent and stayed to volunteer and serve on the board after her daughter graduated.
“We’ve had a lot of people come through this weekend and say ‘I didn’t know you were still open,’ " Albond-Buchner said. “We even had a grandmother say she wanted her grandchildren to go here.”
Richards said funds raised from the raffle will be used to buy extra things to help enhance the learning experience. As she chatted about how wonderful the school is, student Annabelle Raepple noticed a reporter writing in cursive.
“That’s cursive,” she said to Richards. The principal-to-be explained cursive writing, long ago abandoned in most public schools, is still a third grade staple at Catholic Academy and is encouraged in all grades.
The school is termed a “regional school” according to Albond-Buchner. It exists on the goodwill of many of the Catholic churches in Niagara Falls as well as the support of student families.
More information is available at https://www.catholicacademyofniagarafalls.com/
