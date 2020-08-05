Cat, 3 kittens perish in Falls apartment fire

An adult cat and three kittens died after a fire in an apartment in the 1700 block of LaSalle Avenue.
Falls firefighters responded to the blaze around 7:22 a.m. Tuesday and said they found the apartment "fully engulfed in flames." Police described the residence as a "garage that was converted into an apartment."
The tenant told police that she had lit an incense candle and that one of her six cats knocked the candle over. The woman said before she could react, the fire had become too intense and she left the apartment.
An estimate on the extent of the damage caused by the fire was not immediately available.
