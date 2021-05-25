Closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University will reopen to the public on Saturday, June 12. Patrons may visit the museum on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Visitors must be masked at all times, complete a COVID-19 screening upon entering, and practice social distancing. There is no charge to enter.
New exhibitions are hosted in each of the museum’s galleries and include:
• Salvador Dali’s Les Diners de Gala: An imaginative world of unique culinary treasures. This portfolio of lithographs is Dali’s Surrealist twist on some of his favorite meals, filled with images of bread, outlandish desserts, fish, fruit, lobster, snails, exotic meats, and more.
• Artists View the Falls: 300 Years of Niagara Falls Imagery, featuring works by international, American, and WNY artists dating from 1698 to 2006 that reflect the historical and cultural changes that have taken place at Niagara Falls over the past 300 years.
• Acquisition Highlights 2010-2020: Paintings and Sculpture, which presents a 10-year retrospective of significant donations to the museum’s permanent collection and draws from a diversity of artists who explore a range of issues such as culture, memory, social justice, identity, history, and formal aspects of art making.
• Gather Together: Quilting Niagara: It explores the core concepts that underpin the quilt tradition, featuring traditional and contemporary quilts by local quilters from the Kenan Quilters’ Guild, developed in collaboration with the Kenan Center and the Guild.
• The Buffalo Society of Artists 125th Catalogue Exhibition: A showcase of contemporary mixed media artworks by more than 65 local WNY artists.
In addition, a new membership program is available, offering reciprocal partnerships with 12 cultural organizations in Niagara County, local restaurants in historic Lewiston, and the Niagara University athletics and theatre departments.
Visit the museum’s website, www.castellaniartmuseum.org, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.