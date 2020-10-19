Castellani Art Museum offering virtual tours, programs

The Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University will remain closed to the public through the end of 2020 as a cautionary measure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In accordance with Niagara University, museum officials are currently formulating a comprehensive reopening plan that prioritizes the safety of the campus community and beyond. Representatives announced that the museum will not host public visitors, group gatherings or in-person programming at this time.
For the rest of the year, the museum will provide virtual tours and programs.
Individuals who are interested in taking part in tours or accessing program can subscribe to the museum's new YouTube channel, and follow the release of videos every Friday from the folk arts series, "From the Field" and "Gather Together Quilting Niagara."
"From the Field" highlights cultural traditions practiced in Western New York, including folk art, foodways, traditional music, and dance from fieldwork conducted by the museum folklorist.
"Gather Together: Quilting Niagara" is a video series accompanying the exhibition of the same name, developed in collaboration with the Kenan Center and the Kenan Quilters' Guild. The video series is made up of an exhibition walkthrough and audio interview excerpts with each quilter featured in the exhibition.
Individuals may also tune into Facebook Live for virtual tours with museum staff on select Wednesdays in November at 12:30 p.m. On Facebook Live, individuals can view the museum's permanent collection in the "Of Their Time" exhibition series, on Wed., Nov. 4 with interim director Michael Beam. They can also get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of art works in storage on Wed., Nov. 11 with registrar Mary Helen Miskuly. Finally, they may also enjoy a walkthrough of the current exhibition "Gather Together: Quilting Niagara" on Nov. 18 with curator of folk arts Ed Millar.
Families can also enjoy free art making video tutorials with the museum’s teaching artist Alison Lytle. Individuals are encouraged to visit the museum's YouTube channel in December to view online videos from the children’s program, "Art Express."
For more information, follow the Castellani Art Museum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for daily posts from the art collection or subscribe to the museum's YouTube channel or visit the museum's website at www.castellaniartmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.