As Western New York continues to experience a rise in the number of positive cases of COVID-19, Seneca Gaming Corp. and Niagara County are teaming up to make vaccines easily accessible for area residents.
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino will host vaccination clinics on Tuesday and again on Dec. 28, from 2 to 6 p.m. The clinics will be conducted in the resort’s Hawk meeting room, located near the hotel lobby.
On Tuesday, county personnel will be providing first dose and booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for eligible individuals age 5 and older; first dose and booster shots of the singe-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for eligible individuals 18 and older; and booster doses only of the Moderna vaccine for eligible individuals age 18 and older. The Dec. 28 clinic will offer only second doses of the Pfizer vaccine along with booster shots of the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.
“We want everyone to be safe and healthy, especially at this time of year, when families and friends are gathering for the holidays,” said Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels. “We have battled the Covid pandemic as one greater Western New York community for nearly two years, and we need to continue to work together to keep our communities safe. We’re happy to work with our neighbors to reach as many people as possible.”
Daniel J. Stapleton, director of the Niagara County Department of Health, “Getting vaccinated is far and away the best thing people can do to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19, especially as we head into the holiday season. My team is committed to doing all we can to make vaccines easily available and that is why we are happy to partner with the Seneca Gaming Corporation to host these two clinics. Remember, a vaccine reduces the chance you will get COVID-19, but perhaps more importantly, if you do contract it, it lessens the symptoms and makes it far less likely you will end up hospitalized.”
Registration is required to attend the clinics and can be completed online at the Niagara County Department of Health website https://www.niagaracounty.com/health.
The vaccine clinics at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino are just the latest collaborative effort between the Seneca Nation, Seneca Gaming Corporation and local health officials to aid in the vaccination effort. The corporation has worked with Cattaraugus County to host a number of vaccination clinics inside the Seneca Allegany Events Center at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino over the last several months.
“Our facilities are important cornerstones in our local community,” said Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO Kevin Nephew. “Thousands of team members and visitors come to our properties every day. What better reason to visit than to help keep yourself, your family and your neighbors safe? I think that’s the best gift we can give one another this holiday season.”
