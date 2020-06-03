Cash toll collection resumes along NYS Thruway system

Cash toll collection has resumed along New York state's ticketed-thruway system.
The New York State Thruway Authority announced Wednesday that has suspended the emergency toll procedures in place on March 22 in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, drivers will receive a toll ticket upon entry to the thruway and will be able to pay their tolls with cash at a staffed lane when exiting. Drivers with E-ZPass will continue to experience contactless travel and payment at all tolling locations, according to the thruway authority.
“During these unprecedented times, we thank all of our toll collection staff and customers who have seamlessly adjusted to the ever-changing conditions that COVID-19 has presented,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “As we move forward, we will be taking every step possible to protect our workforce and drivers while continuing a high level of service our customers have come to expect.”
As the collection of cash tolls resumes, thruway authority officials said drivers will notice enhanced safety measures in place at all toll plazas for the protection of toll collectors and motorists. The measures include the installation of plexiglass that will separate collectors and motorists to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Toll collection staff will continue to wear face coverings and sanitize workstations periodically throughout their shifts. Cash customers may experience delays at toll plazas as regions across the state begin the new phases of the reopening process.
The Thruway Authority urges motorists to sign up for E-ZPass, which is the only contactless method to pay tolls. Construction continues on the authority’s systemwide transition to cashless tolling by the end of 2020 when cash payment will no longer be accepted. Motorists can sign up for E-ZPass online.
Non-E-ZPass customers who traveled the thruway’s ticketed-system between March 22 and May 31 at 8:59 p.m. will receive one toll bill which includes all accumulated tolls and no additional fees. Toll bills will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle at the address on file with the department of motor vehicles. Customers can pay with a credit card through the Thruway Authority’s website or by mail.
E-ZPass customers and the Thruway’s seven cashless tolling fixed-price barriers, including the ones on Grand Island, were unaffected by the Emergency Toll Procedures.
