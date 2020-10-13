Cash-strapped counties seeking COVID jackpot

ALBANY -- New York's county governments, citing soaring expenses from responding to the coronavirus epidemic, are pleading with the Cuomo administration to help them pay for their needs with federal stimulus dollars controlled by the state.
New York got an infusion of more than $7 billion in federal emergency funding last March, of which some $5.1 billion went to the state. The rest of the money went to governments with populations of 500,000 or more people -- the counties of Erie, Monroe, Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk, along with New York City and the town of Hempstead.
That left 52 counties -- including Niagara, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Otsego, Delaware, Schoharie and Chenango -- with no direct aid from the CARES Act.
Citing the fact a host of states have set aside pots of money for sharing with their local governments, the New York State Association of Counties urged Gov. Andrew Cuomo to create such a spigot of aid from the federal money the state bureaucracy has yet to spend.
"There is a proven history of other states enacting similar programs," NYSAC said in a letter to Cuomo, a copy of which was obtained by CNHI. The organization also noted that as of August, federal record-keeping showed New York had incurred about $2.2 billion in pandemic-related expenses of the $5.1 billion sent to the state.
A spokesman for the Cuomo administration's budget division, Freeman Klopott, said in response to an inquiry from CNHI that the state would be "happy" to provide more aid to local governments "as soon as the federal government provides New York state with sufficient funding to offset the impacts of COVID-19 on the state."
"The state's efforts to combat the virus are statewide and we will spend all of the remaining funding to reduce the costs on local governments for PPE, testing, medical equipment, contact tracing, and enforcement, particularly in areas of the state where local governments have failed to act," Klopott said.
The localities would end up getting the tab for those expenses if the state didn't pay for the costs, he added.
A proposed second massive federal stimulus package has been wedged in congressional gridlock, with Democrats and Republicans bickering over competing proposals. The gridlock has led the local governments to renew their focus on the initial stimulus package, in part because states have a deadline to use the money for pandemic expenses by the end of the year.
The issue has touched off statehouse debates in some states. In Nevada, for instances, lawmakers have been delving into whether local governments are making progress in spending the federal money for pandemic needs by the end of the year.
In New York, state lawmakers have handed Cuomo vast authority to make budgetary decisions during the public health crisis without their input.
Mark LaVigne, deputy director of NYSAC, said county governments are facing a "double whammy" in the form of the state's decision to withhold 20% of state aid payments to local governments even as they don't get a share of the federal stimulus money.
"Many of our counties have local health departments that have set up emergency management operations that have been battling COVID since March, but in New York they don't qualify for the funding" unless the state makes it available, LaVigne noted.
Meanwhile, state officials reported 923 New Yorkers were being treated in hospitals Tuesday as a result of being infected with the coronavirus, reflecting 118 new admissions from a day earlier.
The infection rate has been see-sawing in several upstate regions, though in recent days the trend has been mostly in the direction of higher positive percentages.
Testing completed Monday found the upstate region with the highest positive rate was Central New York, at 2.3%, more than double where it stood Saturday, followed by 2.2% in the Southern Tier.
The Western New York positive rate Monday was 1.5%. The Mohawk Valley was at 0.7% while the North Country, with New York's lowest positive rate, was at 0.5%.
A total of 1,393 persons across the state tested positive for the virus Monday, the latest data showed.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
