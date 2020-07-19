LEWISTON — Customs & Border Protection officers seized over $200,000 from a tractor trailer that was attempting to cross the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.
CBP officers said on July 15, they inspected a tractor trailer, outbound from the United States and driven by a 28-year-old Canadian man. The driver claimed he was transporting a shipment of copper wire from Massachusetts to Mississauga, Ont.
During questioning by CBP officers, the driver claimed to was traveling with just $300 in U.S. currency.
A CBP K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics during an inspection of the cab portion of the truck and a further inspection revealed a plastic shopping bag that contained multiple bundles of U.S. currency in ten large vacuum sealed bags. When agents counted the cash they a total of $207,500.
“Our CBP officers remain focused on enforcement amidst the continued border restrictions,” CBP Port Director Jennifer De La O said. “They identified an individual and conveyance that needed further inspection, they coordinated with our partners at Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and they ensured that this criminal activity was disrupted.”
The driver was charged charged with bulk cash smuggling.
