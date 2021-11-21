Niagara Falls police are investigating Friday night’s industrial accident at the Cascades plant at 4001 Packard Road.
Police were called to the plant about 8:30 p.m. Friday after a 40-year-old male employee became trapped in a large roller used to feed paper. He was pulled from the machine by Falls police and firefighters.
CPR was performed by Fire Department personnel on the scene and the employee was transported by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in critical but stable condition.
