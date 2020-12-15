LOCKPORT — A group of four carolers visited the homes of about 10 elderly seniors in Lockport over the weekend to stand outside their homes, sing a few holiday tunes and give away a bag of cookies. The reaction, according to Kathy Anderson, was “amazing” and almost a little overwhelming.
The foursome included Anderson, Susan Chippone, Laurie Morey and Penny Glass. They’ve been busy since before Thanksgiving making cards for both holidays, baking snacks and now singing songs for local seniors.
“It went more amazing that we could’ve ever imagined,” Anderson said. “It was incredible. People were crying. People were saying, ‘Thank you!’ We were singing to people from their bedroom windows!”
Songs included “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
Anderson said the original plan was to go to a few homes along the Lockport Meals on Wheels route of about 80 clients. However, as they went along, the trip took on a life of its own.
At one of the houses, Anderson said another elderly woman called from the neighboring home and soon, throughout the route, they were making changes to their itinerary to keep up with demand.
“People wanted us to come over,” she said.
The group, all of whom have known each other for more than five years – some 20 and more – started this very merry holiday season in spite of the pandemic by making Thanksgiving cards, as well as, a list of people to call if anyone felt lonely.
“We knew we needed to do more, so we did Christmas cards and then we did this caroling,” Anderson said.
Eventually, though, the light grew too dark to read the lyrics and the four women went home feeling like they’d done something to bring light to someone else’s holiday.
Anderson said the main lesson to take from the event is that small things really do matter.
“It doesn’t have to be big, and that’s what I want people to understand,” she said. “People get overwhelmed and say, ‘I can’t do that!’ So, start small. Make a card for one or two. They do care. They love it.”
Those interested in helping the four women throughout the rest of the season can call Anderson at 289-1245.
