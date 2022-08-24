The Northwest Jazz Festival Board of Directors has named Ryan Eckl of Lancaster as the winner of this year’s Carol Calato Jazz Scholarship, worth $1,000.
Eckl is a music education and music performance major at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music. His main instrument is the french horn, while also playing the piano, electric bass, electric guitar, drum set and steel drums.
Jennifer Pauly, the jazz festival’s coordinator, said there were six applicants for the scholarship this year, with them generally receiving between 6 and 12 applicants per year. They hail from all over Erie and Niagara counties.
“We had applicants with a wide range of talents, vocalists and instrumentalists,” she said.
The scholarship is given out each year to a student pursuing a degree in a music field, with applicants needing to submit an application that has transcripts, letters of reference, a biography with all their accomplishments, proof of their education and an audition video.
Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited music program, whether it be in education, performance, composition, music theater, sound recording, or others.
“The process they have to go through creating and audition video as well can hinder some,” Pauly said. “The ones we received were from very accomplished musicians, with glowing letters of recommendation from college and high school educators.
Eckl was awarded his $1,000 last week. It is normally given out during the Northwest Jazz Festival, but due to the timing of this year’s festival and when students return to college, he will be back at school when the festival starts.
Wayne Moose, John Bacon, and Ray Barry served as judges to decide who is the best representation of the scholarship.
The Jazz Festival takes place Friday and Saturday in the village with five stages accommodating 31 scheduled acts.
