NORTH TONAWANDA — The Carnegie Art Center’s annual Art Off The Wall fundraiser kicks off today — but this year will be a little different.
There will still be hundreds of 5-by-7 inch pieces of artwork going to be on sale for $20 to support the Carnegie Art Center. But there won’t be any in-person selling this year.
As with so many other things in 2020, the event is going online. A Fast Pass is on sale for $20 for tonight’s event. General admission tickets and Fast Passes can be purchased at www.carnegieartcenter.org.
The event started in 2015 when a group of volunteers organized the event but since then it has become the the largest fundraising effort for the center. Natalie Brown, program Coordinator for the Carnegie Art Center, spoke about some of the artwork people will find at this event.
“Attendees of the virtual event will see hundreds of 5x7 artworks for sale for $20 each,” Brown said. “These pieces range from paintings to photography, collage, 3D pieces, ceramics and more. Attendees will also see the “cigar box art” in the silent auction portion of the online event. This artwork also ranges in painting, fiber, collage and many other materials. We will post a video montage of the cigar box art collection on our website and social media this week to give everyone an idea of what this work looks like.”
In a normal year, this event is usually one day only on the first Thursday of December with there being hundreds of artwork sold and a silent auction. In previous years, the event raises $8,000 to $10,000. Brown said this year looks like it might make exactly the same as they adapt to the current situation.
Brown said she added the silent auction this year will feature fine art from regional artists albeit, with a unique twist.
“In the past, we’ve auctioned off 12x12” canvas paintings. This year, we are auctioning off ‘cigar box art’,” Brown said. “We gave 30 artists antique cigar boxes and let them create whatever they’d like. The results showcase an array of one of a kind art pieces in various styles, shapes and themes. We will post a video of the cigar box art collection on our website and social media this week as a sneak peak to the auction. Participating artists receive half of the proceeds we raise at the auction.”
The winners will be announced at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
