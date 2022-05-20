Niagara Falls police are investigating an accident involving a car striking an apartment building on the 9100 block of St. Johns Parkway late Thursday night.
The accident occurred about 11:45 p.m. with reports of a person trapped under the vehicle.
Reports from the scene indicate the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody by police.
The Niagara Falls Police Crash Management unit responded and is currently investigating.
This is a breaking news story, we’ll have more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.