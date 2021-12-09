Niagara Falls State Parks officials are still trying to determine what to do about the black sedan stuck near the brink of the American Falls.
The car appears to have tipped over and moved closer to the brink of the falls overnight. The Niagara Falls State Park Operations Team met Thursday to determine how the car can be removed.
New York State Park Police said Thursday it appears the car was driven into the upper rapids intentionally.
The body of a woman in her 60s was pulled from the vehicle in a dramatic rescue attempt on Wednesday afternoon.
Aviation Survival Technician second class Derrian Duryea, along with his team made the one-hour flight from U.S. Coast Guard Station Detroit to assist and ultimately to descend into the swirling waters and recover the woman's body.
“Once we got on scene, there was obviously snow was still blowing and our biggest concern was the car’s position, was the car gonna move, what were we gonna do if I was down there and the car started to move?” Duryea told Channel 4 News. “I was able to open the passenger side door and put myself in between the door frame and the actual car door against the current.”
From there Duryea was able to recover the body of a woman who had already been in the frigid waters for two hours and was deceased. He said he was glad he could bring at least some closure to the family by recovering her body.
The cause and manner of the woman’s death is still yet to be determined through autopsy. As of Thursday afternoon, the victim had not been positively identified through the medical examiner or corner offices.
The incident began about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, New York State Park Police were notified of a black vehicle in the water approximately 50 yards from the brink of the American Falls. Park Police responded and assessed the situation with Niagara Falls Fire Department, New York State Police, New York State Fire, Niagara County Emergency Management, AMR Ambulance and the New York State Power Authority.
The water levels were lowered by the Power Authority, drones and the Niagara County Sheriff helicopter were used to determine any vehicle occupants. One body was observed in the driver seat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.