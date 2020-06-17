Car hits utility pole, crashes through wall of Falls barber shop

Emergency crews were called to the 2200 block of Hyde Park on Wednesday afternoon for a report of a vehicle that struck a utility pole and crashed through the side of a local barber shop.
Falls police and other local first responders were called at 3:40 p.m. to Bucky's Barber Shop located at 2216 Hyde Park Blvd. where they found a vehicle completely inside the building.
A witness told police that a white SUV was traveling south on Hyde Park Boulevard when another vehicle crossed in front of it. The driver swerved to avoid the collision but crashed into the utility pole and into the side of the barber shop building.
Reports from the scene indicate that an employee was in the shop at the time but was not injured and that at least two people were transported from the scene by ambulance.
The matter remains under investigation.
