The site of the former Four Seasons Cinemas will find new life soon when a nearby car dealership starts making repairs there.
Joe Cecconi’s Chrysler Complex’s plans to turn the theater off of 4th Avenue in the Town of Niagara into a new service department center and parts warehouse, where any used car, no matter the make and model can be served.
The Niagara County Planning Board granted a special use permit, area variance, and site plan review at its August meeting, handing the project off to the Town of Niagara Planning Board for final approval.
“We’re restricted with the property around us,” Sales Manager Paul Schirca said, with the NFTA Metro bus station to the south and the Military Square Plaza to its north of the dealership at 2380 Military Road.
Across Military Road, the Four Seasons Cinemas that first opened in the 1960s and closed in 2019, was purchased by Cecconi Complex shortly after. The parking lot has since been used for storing vehicles of various makes and models, with 220 automobiles currently on the lot.
The building’s address will also change, currently sharing the 2429 Military Road address of the whole plaza. Kristin Savard of Advanced Design Group, which designed the plans, said the parcel was originally part of the plaza housing the Big Lots and Tractor Supply stores.
The service center was originally due to open this August, but Schirca said it was delayed due to the permitting process. A spring opening is now planned.
The Town of Niagara Planning Board will discuss the site further at its upcoming meeting on Sept. 5, considering a SEQR review, a re-subdividing of three lots, a special use permit request and final site plan review.
