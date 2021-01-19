Capturing the state of the nation

Judy Collins debuted her newest art work Wednesday night on Facebook. “And She Wept” was quickly described as “a perfect artistic expression of this country’s state of affair(s)!”
The painting, acrylic on a 16-by-20 canvas, depicts the American flag drooped against a cloudy sky.
Some of Collins’ followers on Facebook judged the piece “beautiful” and “expressive.” Others responded with thumbs-up or crying emojis.
“I don’t like to be political online or with people in general, but I do like to be patriotic, and I think we’re in a horrible situation right now,” said Collins, a Lockport resident. “I’m 82, so I can’t go out and join anything to help it, as far as I know, but I can paint and I just thought, I wanted to paint that.”
Collins hopes the piece speaks to everyone.
“To remember who we are, regardless. I have my own political views on it, that I wouldn’t foster onto anyone else, unless I could do something constructive, and I’ve told everyone that’s upset: get involved with the government,” she said. “Get involved, that’s the way to do it. It’s a nation of law, we have a rule of law and that’s how you take care of things.”
“I don’t do flags very well, and I wanted it to cry,” Collins continued. “I knew what I wanted and I had to think and think and it took a long time to do, but I finally got it put together. I thought I’d be very simple.”
Collins could be described as a late-blooming artist. She did not start painting until she was 46.
Collins gives away a lot of her paintings, and when she sells a piece, she puts the proceeds toward charity. When she raised almost $1,400 from the sale of works shown at the Kenan Center, she split the proceeds between the venue and the Hartland and South Lockport volunteer fire companies.
Her work has also been showcased at the Niagara History Center, The Dale Association, in shops at Olcott Harbor, the Impact Artists Gallery in Buffalo, the NAAC in Niagara Falls, and as part of an exhibit at Vanderplas Gallery in New York City.
Collins said she likes to work with acrylics and often employs a palette knife with the paint.
She is also known to paint photographs that other people take, and write songs.
“I write a lot of songs and I usually get the title in my mind before I finish the song, or even the tune,” Collins said. “And that’s what happened (with) ‘As She Wept.’”
