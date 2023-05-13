A pair of incumbents will be seeking re-election to the Niagara Falls school board during Tuesday's school budget vote and elections.
Michael Capizzi will look to capture a full 5-year term on the board, while Tony Paretto will seek his third full term.
Capizzi, a resident of Cayuga Island in LaSalle, and co-owner and operator of Michael’s Restaurant on Pine Avenue, was first elected to the board of education in May 2022 to fill an unexpired one-year term. In addition to operating his restaurant for more than 30 years, Capizzi is also a registered investment advisor and representative with McDermid Financial.
Capizzi attended Canisius College, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management in 1999. Over the past two decades, he has also served as a volunteer on the Board of Directors for the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club, Niagara Catholic High School Board of Trustees, the Pine Avenue Redevelopment Project, the Niagara Falls Board of Education Foundation, and the Niagara Tourism and Convention Corp.
Paretto touted “the continuing increase in high school graduation rates and other examples of overall improvement in student advancement” in making his re-election announcement.
Paretto was first elected to the Board of Education in 2013. He has worked as a union electrician for more than 20 years. In addition to continuing the rise in high school graduation rates, Paretto said that if he is re-elected he will focus on issues including pre-K, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), student safety and partnering with the skilled trades.
Paretto lives in LaSalle with his wife Sue and three children, daughter Kaitlyn, and sons Michael and Anthony, all three NFHS graduates. He is also a longtime volunteer for the Wolverines football team, aiding Head Coach Donald Bass throughout the season.
In addition, Portland Jackson, a caseworker at Heart, Love & Soul, is on Tuesday's ballot. She is the former member of Men Standing Strong Together, NOAH Community Organizer, Sisters of St. Francis Women’s Respite Community and the Niagara Falls Lions Club.
The school budget vote and board of education election will take place Tuesday at general election polling sites from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
