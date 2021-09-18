Community Action Organization of WNY (CAO) has been awarded a five-year grant by the Office of Head Start to provide Head Start programming in Niagara County. CAO offers a comprehensive child and family development program, which serves infants, toddlers, pregnant women, preschools, and their families.
"CAO is excited to provide Head Start services to 200 children and families throughout Niagara County, specifically in Lockport, Newfane, and North Tonawanda, '' said Chelsea White, executive VP/Chief of education. CAO is committed to providing high-quality services that promote school readiness by enhancing children's social and cognitive development through the provision of educational, health, nutritional, social, and other services for enrolled children and families. "
Thomas Kim, CEO of CAO of WNY, welcomes the news and is looking forward to working with community partners to improve the delivery of valuable services to so many families in Niagara County. "CAO Head Start does not only provide premier early childhood education for children, but it also provides career opportunities for families seeking to serve in the human service and educational field. Kim continues by adding, "I am proud of the CAO Head Start team for spearheading early childhood development in this region while continuously providing high-quality services with innovation and diligence.
CAO, OHS, and Administration for Children and Families Region 2 and CDI are committed to a seamless transition and continuity of services and want to assure the families in Niagara County that Head Start services will continue in their community.
In Niagara Falls, the school district is set to receive a $2.1 million grant over five years as it assumes control of Head Start and Early Head Start services in the city.
