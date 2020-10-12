The Community Action Organization of Western New York has shifted its focus directly on COVID-19 as its negative impact on the region’s underserved populations increases.
CAO’s website has been updated to promote its comprehensive COVID-19 Relief Services in an effort to meet the community’s needs.
Since the beginning of the crisis, CAO has worked extensively to meet the needs of the low-income communities they serve, beginning with food drives, educational programming with collaborators, and getting important information to their clients. It is in its mission to promote opportunities for low-income individuals through the promotion of self-sufficiency.
CAO has extended its outreach through grassroots efforts, social media, radio programming, and collaborations. The organization has also implemented technological advancements to better connect with the community, such as launching the CAO Text Line. Clients can get related to resources immediately by texting CAOWNY to 474747.
The CEO of CAO, L. Nathan Hare, has made it his priority to make resources readily available to underserved communities facing tremendous challenges due to COVID-19.
“I want the community to know that we are here for them on all levels,” Hare said. “Under the extreme circumstances which COVID-19 has brought upon us, I want those who are struggling, those who are hungry, those who need a helping hand to know they have a friend in CAO. We are always here. Some families are impacted financially in a way they have never experienced before, and we want them to feel comfortable coming to us during these hard times.”
The following services address community needs on caowny.org under COVID-19 Relief Services:
• Rent and Mortgage Relief — Those unable to make their mortgage or rent payment due to the pandemic can apply for CAO’s Homeless Prevention Program. Visit https://caowny.org/rent-and-mortgage-relief-buffalo-ny/ for more information.
• Job Preparedness and Opportunities — CAO has made it a priority to address the increasing number of unemployed individuals across the region due to COVID-19. The Employment and Training department will help job seekers prepare and become eligible for great job opportunities. Visit https://caowny.org/careers/ for more information.
• School-Aged Child Care — CAO’s has created an in-person HUB for virtual learners. The in-person virtual program provides up to five hours of child care with computers, internet, tutorial support, safe socialization, and meals for students of essential workers from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6:30 p.m., five days a week. Visit https://caowny.org/school-aged-child-care/ for more information.
• Senior Care Services — CAO offers transportation services for grocery shopping, food delivery, wellness checks and errands to seniors in need across Western New York. Under this programming, CAO has also been providing activity kits, housing assistance and virtual aerobics to keep seniors active. Visit https://caowny.org/senior-care-services/ for more information.
CAO serves more than 50,000 families and individuals within Erie and Niagara Counties through a variety of programs and services. Visit caowny.org for more information.
