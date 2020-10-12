Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.