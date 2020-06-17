LOCKPORT — Family members of Troy Hodge are leading a candle light vigil tonight to mark the one-year anniversary of his death while in police custody, a case which is still being investigated by the state Attorney General's Office.
The vigil will start at the Hodge residence, 217 Park Ave., at 6 p.m. then head to city hall.
Nicole Calamita, Hodge's girlfriend of 20 years, stressed she wants the entire night to be peaceful.
"Troy wasn't a violent person, so I don't want to put violence around him," she said.
Mayor Michelle Roman said the family members are holding the vigil to honor Troy and his memory.
"They want to make sure that he is not forgotten, and so it will be a different approach than a protest," the mayor said.
Roman echoed Calamita saying she hopes it is peaceful too.
"We hope everyone honors the family's wish to keep it to a peaceful thing in remembrance of Troy," she said.
Lockport Police Chief Steven Abbott said he also understands the event as simply being a peaceful walk and vigil.
"My understanding is they want it to be peaceful, and it's going top peaceful and I don't anticipate any problems," he said, adding that it's their rights to conduct such an event.
At 11:40 p.m. on June 16, 2019, Fatima Hodge called police and reported that her son, Troy, was acting erratically.
Police dispatched officer Daniel Barrancotta and Twin City Ambulance dispatched an ambulance, which arrived on the scene about 15 to 20 minutes later, according to former police chief Steven Preisch.
Polices reported that Hodge told Barrancotta he was going to go into Fatima Hodge’s home to get a gun. Barrancotta stopped Hodge from going inside and called for backup. Officer Marissa Bonito arrived shortly after, followed by officer Patricia Burdick, Lt. David Pytlik and four Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
During the encounter with police, Hodge suffered facial injuries and officers uses a Taser on him. After the encounter, Hodge collapsed. He was declared dead shortly after arriving at Eastern Niagara Hospital.
Hodge's family and an attorney representing the officers involved offer differing accounts of whether Hodge had a knife in his pocket or in his hand at the time of the incident. The family and police sources also disagree on whether Hodge was handcuffed and on the ground when the Taser was used, as the family alleges.
