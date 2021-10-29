In 2017, when Richard Witkowski was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer he knew he faced a battle.
What he didn't know was the battle would take place in a Military Road clinic that Witkowski said could be be described as "small, dark and gloomy."
"I live in Wheatfield, so it was close," Witkowski said. "But it wasn't much of a place to go."
All that changed in July 2020, though. That was when Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, in partnership with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, opened the doors to Roswell Park Hematology Oncology of Niagara, a $2 million, 6,085-square-foot facility, which is part of the Roswell Park Care Network. The center was largely financed by a $1.5 million donation from philanthropist and businessman Tom Golisano.
"It's so different," Witkowski said of the Falls cancer care center. "It's vibrant. It's comfortable. The staff is wonderful. The treatment I get is first class."
And in its first year of operation, Memorial President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo says the center has exceeded expectations with 2,200 patients making 7.000 visits of the facility on the medical center's fourth floor.
"The activity in our first year far surpassed our projections," he said. "We've had patients from Niagara Falls, Lewiston, Youngstown, Ransomville, Medina, Grand Island, Lockport, even south Buffalo and West Seneca. The goal was to make (cancer care) easily accessible for those who didn't have transportation to Roswell."
Ruffolo said one memorial patient used to face a three-hour journey, each way, to received life-critical chemotherapy at Roswell's Buffalo medical campus.
"He lives in Wrobel Towers, one block away (from Memorial)," Ruffolo said. "He had to take three bus transfers, over three hours, to get to Roswell and then, after his chemo (treatment) spend three hours getting home. Can you imagine going through chemo and then having to travel three hours home? Now he walks one block here and one block back home. After he transferred here, he was so happy, he cried."
Dr. Bhuvana Ramkumar, the Memorial cancer center medical director, said she believes the availability of care in the Falls has been a game-changer.
"Previously, we would tell (patients) to go here and go there," she said. "Cancer care usually requires weekly treatments and those patients might not have sought treatment if not for the availability (of treatment) here."
Ramkumar said the memorial center sees "a lot of cancers" in the Falls and that has led to unexpected growth alreay.
"We have grown and hired extra personnel," Ramkumar said. "I think there's been growth and we're looking for more. We're serving an underserved population."
The cancer care center was the culmination of an 18-year dream that began when Ruffolo arrived at NFMMC in November 2002.
"I showed our board the horrific cancer rates in Niagara County," Ruffolo recalled. "I said, 'Wouldn't it be great if we could partner with Roswell Park and provide cancer services here?'"
After one year of service, Ruffolo believes his goals are being achieved.
"This has helped people who are economically challenged," Ruffolo said. "Those who are challenged now have opportunity."
