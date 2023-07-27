The Youngstown Yacht Club will be hosting its annual CanAm regatta this weekend, marking 50 years of regattas sailing out of the village onto Lake Ontario.
This is the 10th year it has gone by the CanAm regatta name, with the surrounding festivities helping commemorate the 50th anniversary.
Organizer Mike DeDario said they try to get in as many races as possible over the weekend, having four or five on Saturday and two or three on Sunday.
There will be two race courses out on Lake Ontario, with committee boats setting the course based on wind direction. Each course will be 4 miles long with 4-mile long legs, the races lasting from 45 minutes to an hour.
“If there’s no wind, we just drift and hang out,” DeDario said, with the floating adding to the camaraderie.
There are seven divisions of racing, some based on boat design and others giving boats a time handicap based on their size.
About 40 boats have been registered so far, with the biggest boats requiring eight or nine crew members. They mostly come from yacht clubs surrounding Lake Ontario, with some from around Lake Erie.
Each year the yacht club comes up with different awards, along with giving a trophy based on which country’s boaters, the USA or Canada, did better.
“It’s one of the great traditions for the village,” DeDario said. “We’re looking forward to keeping that tradition going.”
The festivities kick off at 6 p.m. today with party at the Stone Jug. Registration for the regattas go on from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday at the yacht club’s chart room. The Chamberlains, Tim Britt Band, Silver Arrow Band, and Business Time Trio will provide music over the weekend.
To help commemorate 50 years of regattas, Saturday night will feature a Level Throwback Party from 6 to 8 p.m., with a contest for who has the oldest Mt. Gay hat and Level t-shirt.
The first warning signals on Saturday and Sunday will be at 11 a.m., with the final awards ceremony and pizza party at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Community members do not need to participate in the regatta to attend these other events.
