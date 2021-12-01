Canalway calendars available

Free copies of the 2022 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar, featuring winning images from this year’s Erie Canalway photo contest, are available now at selected libraries and visitor centers in Niagara and Orleans counties.
“The calendar showcases the unique beauty, history, and character of New York’s canals and canal communities,” said Bob Radliff, Erie Canalway executive director. “We hope it inspires people to preserve and celebrate our incredible canal heritage.”
Calendars are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last, at: In Lockport, Erie Canal Discovery Center and Lockport Public Library; in Middleport, Royalton Hartland Community Library; in North Tonawanda, the North Tonawanda History Museum and North Tonawanda Public Library; in Medina, at Lee Whedon Memorial Library; and in Albion, Hoag Library.
The cover features the tour boat Lil’ Diamond III on the Erie Canal in Herkimer. The image is by Cliff Oram of Ilion. The calendar also includes the image “Fall Colors” by Jeff Tracy of Lockport.
