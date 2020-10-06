The Erie Barge Canal will close for the winter season next week, according to the New York State Department of Transportation's Canal Division.
The 2020 navigating season on the 363-mile waterway will end at 5 p.m. Oct. 14.
It was the briefest boating season on the canal in perhaps its history, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The canal was opened less than a month ago, on Sept. 17.
According to Canals.NY.gov website, the Oct. 14 closing date allows Canal Corporation employees and contractors to begin work on maintenance projects that were deferred earlier this year due to the pandemic, while the weather remains favorable.
