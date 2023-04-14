A few weeks after calling off this year's Canal Fest, organizers now say the eight-day festival will go on this summer.
No details were offered Friday but Peter Chenier, president of Canal Fest of the Tonawandas Inc., confirmed it would return. He said there are no details on this year's festivities as of yet.
The festival will be held July 16 through 23.
Last month, Canal Fest of the Tonawandas organizers and the not-for-profit and civic member organizations from both the cities of North Tonawanda and Tonawanda announced they had chosen to take this year off so to better rebrand and restructure Canal Fest for its 40th celebration in 2024.
New events, attractions and entertainment plans are being made to make the 40th Canal Fest like no other. a release read.
