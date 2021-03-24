NORTH TONAWANDA — Canal Fest of the Tonawanda’s has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, the festival was slated to take place from July 18 through July 25, sprawling throughout downtown North Tonawanda and the City of Tonawanda.
North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur Pappas, announced the cancellation during the March 23 meeting of the city’s Common Council. Pappas said he’d met with City of Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis, who could not be reached for comment, police and fire chiefs, and other local officials, who felt the stringent COVID-19 health and safety guidelines would hamper festivities. He added there were questions of how practical it would be to hold the festival, given the lateness in planning it.
“…Everyone is a little bit saddened by this because everyone was looking forward to activities opening up this summer,” Pappas said. “But, it seems like the logistics and what’s involved with the alternate plans due, to construction and so on, in the downtown area, especially in the City of Tonawanda, especially this year, and, the traffic flow. There were so many questions, and constraints that it was unanimously decided it should not be held this year.”
Rick Maier, vice president of Canal Fest, said the cancellation is disappointing, given numerous non-profit organizations are suffering from a lack of income, with fundraising during Canal Fest offering a boost.
Maier said the cancellation wasn’t entirely unexpected given the difficulty in meeting New York State’s COVID-19 restrictions, which he’d hoped would have been loosened by the time the festival occurred.
