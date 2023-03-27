Canal Fest of the Tonawandas organizers and the not-for-profit and civic member organizations stemming from both the Cities of North Tonawanda and Tonawanda that participate in the eight-day festival, have chosen to take this year off so to better rebrand and restructure Canal Fest for its 40th celebration in 2024.
New events, attractions and entertainment plans are being made to make the 40th Canal Fest like no other. Organizers say the festivities are scheduled for July 14-21, 2024.
