During the Greater Niagara Fishing & Outdoor Expo at the Niagara Falls Convention Center on Old Falls Street this weekend, New York State Canal Corp. will present “More Water = More Fish,” a seminar that aims to educate participants on the Canal Corporation’s annual Fall Fishing Program. The program is strategically releasing regulated flows of water from the Erie Canal into Lake Ontario tributaries in Western New York each year.
As part of the New York Power Authority and Canal Corporation’s Reimagine the Canals initiative, the Fall Fishing Program improves spawning conditions, extends angling opportunities, and enhances world-class fishing destinations in Monroe, Orleans, and Niagara counties. The program is also helping to increase tourism and bolster local businesses.
In addition to presenting “More Water = More Fish,” the Canal Corporation will have an exhibit booth where expo attendees may directly engage with Canal Corporation staff to learn more about New York’s canal waterways and trails, the Fall Fishing Program, and other initiatives such as “On the Canals,” a year-round free excursions program. The expo runs Thursday through Sunday.
