Canal Clean Sweep events happening locally

Volunteer groups across New York State are making final preparations for the annual Canal Clean Sweep, the spring cleaning of the NYS Canal System and Canalway Trail, with most events scheduled for this weekend.
Several local groups and families have scheduled events for Lockport, Gasport, Medina and the Tonawandas. To register to help, visit www.ptny.org/events/canal-clean-sweep .
More than 100 Clean Sweep events have been scheduled across the 524-mile-long Erie Canal System, providing opportunities for residents to give back to their local communities and to show pride in a unique cultural and recreational resource.
Canal Clean Sweep celebrates Earth Day, and volunteer efforts will help to prepare the Canal System for the 2021 navigation season, scheduled to begin May 21.
The Canalway Trail System saw increased use in 2020, with nearly 3.9 million visits to the 360-mile Erie Canalway Trail, a more than 30% increase over 2019. These figures reflect significant investments made as part of the completion of the Empire State Trail, and increased interest and participation in outdoor recreational activities due to COVID-19.
Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, each Canal Clean Sweep event is limited to 10 participants this year. Clean-up organizers are responsible for ensuring that all volunteers wear a mask for the duration of the clean-up event, maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet, and encourage use of hand sanitizer. Volunteers who have any signs of illness or have potentially been exposed to COVID-19 within the previous two weeks should not participate.
“The annual Canal Clean Sweep is an opportunity to celebrate Earth Day and ensures our state’s iconic Canal System remains environmentally healthy for future generations,” said Brian U. Stratton, director of the Canal Corporation. “In 2020 alone, the Erie Canalway Trail saw nearly 3.9 million visitors and because of the dedicated New Yorkers who participate in this event, millions more will be able to continue to appreciate the canal’s scenic and historic sites in 2021 and for years to come.”
