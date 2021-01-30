Canal bridge project underway in Brockport

The first large-scale project in the state’s Reimagine the Canals Initiative, the Brockport Loop Pedestrian Bridge over the Erie Canalway, is underway with a announcement of a lead designer.
Originally announced as part of the Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address in January 2020, the new pedestrian bridge in the Village of Brockport represents the first large-scale infrastructure project to begin under the state's Reimagine the Canals initiative. The Board of Trustees for the New York Power Authority, which owns and operates the New York Canal Corp. as a subsidiary, selected SHoP Architects and chose Ove Arup & Partners as engineer of record on the project.
"The Erie Canal has been a tremendous resource for New York for more than 200 years and this project will utilize long-standing infrastructure to provide recreational amenities and greater connectivity for the Village of Brockport," Cuomo said. "The Brockport Loop Pedestrian Bridge builds upon the canal's iconic infrastructure and provides new opportunities for New Yorkers to get outdoors and take advantage of the beauty and countless activities along the Canal and the Empire State Trail.”
Constructed adjacent to an existing Erie Canal guard gate, the new Brockport Loop Pedestrian Bridge will connect the SUNY Brockport campus to the Empire State Trail, a multi-use trail that connects New York City to Canada, and Albany to Buffalo. The trail, which parallels the Erie Canal, provides an important centrally located recreational amenity for New Yorkers who want to experience the outdoors.
Once built, the bridge will also complement the Village of Brockport's recent installation of a kayak dock and plans for a nearby boathouse by serving as a viewing platform for anticipated rowing competitions on the canal. Most importantly, the Brockport Loop Pedestrian Bridge represents a new future for the Erie Canal by adaptively reusing historic infrastructure for community benefit today.
The Brockport Loop Pedestrian Bridge is one of the many economic development projects along the Erie Canal announced by Cuomo in his 2020 State of the State Reimagine the Canals initiative, a plan to invest in canalside communities and encourage economic activity and outdoor recreation throughout the state. The New York Power Authority has committed $300 million to the Reimagine the Canals program.
Funding for this bridge project will come from NYPA and a $2 million grant by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, which will be administered by the Rochester Area Community Foundation. To complete the Brockport Loop, additional funds will be secured to create a new trail along the SUNY campus side of the Canal leading from the new pedestrian bridge to the nearby Smith Street bridge, which also will see future improvements.
"The state-of-the-art pedestrian bridge not only underscores the strong partnership between SUNY Brockport and the Village, but literally links the college directly to the village via the Erie Canal,” Village of Brockport Mayor Margay Blackman said. “The bridge itself will provide a platform for viewing future regattas, and a place to safely sit and experience activity on the canal. As the architectural anchor for a much larger project (the Loop), the pedestrian bridge represents an economic stimulus to completing a literal loop connecting the college and the village to the Empire State Trail."
Construction of the Brockport Loop Pedestrian Bridge will begin in 2023.
