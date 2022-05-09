The Historical Association of Lewiston will present its May 2022 program: “The History of the Niagara Parks”.
James Hill will present this event at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston, NY.
Since 1885 Ontario’s Niagara Parks have cared for the Canadian side of the Niagara River. James Hill’s presentation includes the story of the Park and some of the dramatic events that have taken place on the grounds cared for by the Niagara Parks Commission.
Hill has been with the Niagara Parks Commission historic sites for 25 years. These currently include: Old Fort Erie, Laura Secord Homestead, Mackenzie Printer and McFarland House. They also include an extensive art and artifact collection plus over 100 markers, monuments and plaques along the Niagara Parkway. Jim also worked for Parks Canada and the Friends of Fort George, holds a private pilot’s license and formerly served as a Captain in the Reserve Army. He lives with his wife Jeannie and two children in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
This community event is free and open to all, refreshments will be served. Hand sanitizer will be available. Come on out and join us and enjoy Dan’s presentation about our next door neighbor’s beautiful parks.
