Canada will no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travelers as of April 1.
A senior government official confirmed the change Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorization to speak publicly ahead of the announcement this week.
Last month, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that travelers coming to Canada would be able to present a negative rapid-antigen test at the border as an alternative to a more costly molecular test.
To be considered fully vaccinated for travel, Canada requires at least two accepted vaccine doses, a mix of two accepted vaccine doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and at least 14 days to have passed before entering Canada. Travelers also must not have any COVID-19 symptoms.
The United States still requires a negative COVID-19 test to enter.
Earlier this month, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), pushed to lift pandemic-related border restrictions in place since March 2020, calling on U.S. and Canada officials to follow guidance implemented by its health agencies.
The U.S./Canada border first closed to non-essential travel in March of 2020 due to the pandemic. The Canadian border reopened on Aug. 9, 2021 and the U.S. reopened its border on Nov. 8, 2021 — but each with different restrictions.
The Canadian government has required a pre-entry COVID-19 test result regardless of vaccination status. Tests cost anywhere from $100 to more than $200 per traveler.
Bridge Commission CEO Ken Bieger said even with the border reopened, the tests have kept travelers from crossing with traffic at the Niagara region’s three bridges down 78% from pre-pandemic levels.
Higgins has pointed out that the restrictions are continuing to discourage the free-flow of travel which benefits the two nations.
“Two years ago, the border between the United States and Canada closed with devastating consequences for both countries economically and emotionally. Incredible progress has been made in the fight against Covid and it’s time to remove the remaining disjointed and prohibitive restrictions at the U.S and Canadian borders,” he said.
