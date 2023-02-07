ALBANY — The Town of Cambria on Tuesday appealed to an administrative law judge to grant the town “party” status and allow it to get a hearing regarding siting of the utility-scale Bear Ridge Solar project.
In a virtual hearing before ALJ John Favreau, the town noted that a 120-acre parcel eyed by Cypress Creek Renewables was previously zoned “Planned Development” (PD) acreage where, per town law, no solar energy generation is allowed. Because of that, the town argued, Cypress Creek’s draft siting permit should be rescinded.
The town’s special attorney on the case, former New York State Attorney General Dennis Vacco, argued that Cypress Creek was given a draft siting permit by the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting without noting the PD district.
“The application was deficient in that there was no reference to a planned development site, a PD, that was created and enacted by the town through an amendment of the town’s zoning ordinance (in) 2011,” Vacco said.
PD zoning was implemented to make the land “shovel ready” for the construction of a high-tech manufacturing facility, according to Vacco’s co-counsel, Carmen Vacco, who also is working for the Town of Cambria through Lippes Mathias LLP.
Steve Wilson of Young/Sommer LLC, representing Cypress Creek Renewables, admitted it was a mistake not referencing the PD district in its application for a siting permit.
However, he argued, the language prohibiting solar energy generation was a “procedural requirement” that, by terms of the state’s renewable energy facility siting law, Cypress Creek was free to ignore.
“The issue is the interpretation of Cambria’s solar law,” Wilson said. “First and foremost, that 2021 solar law, when they reference the PD district, that’s nothing more than a procedural requirement which is preempted by the 94c process.”
Ben Wisniewski, legal representative for the grassroots Cambria Opposes Industrial Solar group, weighed in on the town’s side of the argument.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate to just ignore the parenthetical language here. Use restrictions of a zoning district are a substantive provision. They are not procedural,” Wisniewski said.
Mike Cusack, legal representative of the Office of Renewable Energy Siting, said the agency didn’t consider the possible effects of PD zoning because it did not know about it. If Favreau decides to order a hearing on the matter, ORES’s role would be limited to “monitoring the hearing between the applicant and the town,” Cusack added.
According to Cambria Supervisor Wright Ellis, the ball is in Favreau’s court now, for the administrative law judge will decide — by Feb. 20 — whether the town gets party status and a hearing on its complaint. If Favreau does not rule in the town’s favor, Cypress Creek is likely to get a final permit.
“We’ll just have to wait and see,” Ellis said.
The Bear Ridge Solar project tentatively cover 900 acres in the towns of Cambria and Pendleton. According to Cypress Creek, the project would generate 100 megawatts.
