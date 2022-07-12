The head of a local good government group thinks Niagara Falls lawmakers can and should do more to give residents more of a voice during council meetings.
Paul Wolf, president of the New York Coalition for Open Government, encouraged council members to amend the city charter to make it possible for residents to be heard during any council meeting, whether they are scheduled or called by the mayor.
“The city council needs to stand up for the public and stand up to the mayor by amending the city charter,” Wolf said. “Holding a ‘community forum’ prior to the meeting is simply not an acceptable solution to the mayor’s refusal to give the public an opportunity to speak. The mayor is abusing his power and the city council needs to act on behalf of the public to put a stop to it.”
Restaino last week called for another special council meeting, adding to a series that dates back to January. This week’s special meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. today inside council chambers at city hall. As a special meeting, no public comments will be allowed during the session.
Council Chairman John Spanbauer announced over the weekend that Councilwoman Traci Bax will “host” a “community forum” prior to a special meeting Restaino has set for 5:30 p.m. today. Individuals who cannot attend the community forum can send comments to Spanbauer at john.spanbauer@niagarafalls.ny.gov.
Bax’s forum, which will be held from 5 p.m. to 5:25 p.m. inside council chambers at city hall, will provide “an opportunity for the public to comment” on agenda items appearing on Restaino’s agenda for his special meeting, the latest in a string the mayor has scheduled amid criticism from residents and open government advocates.
In May, a group of more than 100 protesters participated in a rally outside city hall before packing council chambers in protest of the increasing number of special council meetings called by Restaino.
The demonstration was organized by the New York Coalition on Open Government and some former City Council candidates including James Abbondanza, who ran an unsuccessful campaign to secure a council seat in 2019.
Council members voted 4-1 in April to abandon a longstanding practice of holding bi-weekly meetings in favor of a monthly schedule of meetings for at least the remainder of 2022. Councilman Donta Myles opposed the move.
Spanbauer and Councilman Kenny Tompkins proposed the reduction in meetings, saying the council agendas had too few items for consideration on a bi-weekly basis as a result of the mayor’s increasing use of special meetings to conduct business.
Scheduled City Council meetings provide opportunities for public comment on both agenda items and for the “good of the community.” Under the City Charter, there is no requirement for a public comment period at special meetings whether they are called by the mayor or the council.
Following the May protest, Spanbauer said the council planned to hold citizen forums directly before special meetings to hear public comments on agenda items for those meetings.
Restaino’s office did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.
