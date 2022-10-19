Representatives from the Entrepreneurial School of Thought on 19th Street in Niagara Falls have put out a call for action in an effort to spur local conversation about racial oppression.
A workshop featuring a conversation about racial oppression and what can be done about it is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Niagara Global Tourism Institute’s TReC building, 616 Niagara St.
Trent Hamilton, president of the Entrepreneurial School of Thought, said he’s hoping to attract 60 residents to the event, which is the second in a series on the topic.
Leading Thursday’s discussion will be Dr. Rolanda Ward, director of NU’s Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko Center for Race, Equity and Mission.
Hamilton said the Entrepreneurial School of Thought, NU, and other local partners, are working to develop a local action plan to address issues involving racial disparity and equity.
“The first time we just talked about what racial oppression looks like in 2022,” Hamilton said. “We’re not talking about ‘I hate you or you hate me’ or those types of things. We’re talking about systemic issues.”
The goal, Hamilton said, is to develop steps that can be taken immediately to address the problem over the long-term. Possibilities include voter registration drives.
Hamilton it’s important to work on overcoming “learned hopelessness,” which he said has had an impact on minorities living in the city for many years. That learned hopelessness has contributed to apathy among many residents whom Hamilton said often have a ‘why should I bother” attitude when it comes to being active in local politics and government.
“Basically, the purpose is to say that this does exist and to get our leaders to accept that it does exist and to say let’s do something to address it,” Hamilton said.
Another goal, according to Hamilton, is to create a better quality of life for all city residents, including those marginalized members of the community.
“We have to learn to practice empathy and see life through the lens of the less fortunate,” Hamilton said. “If you can see, the struggle of my children and you can see your children in them and have some type maybe a fire can be lit where.”
For more information about the workshop, contact the Entrepreneurial School of Thought at 716-313-9899.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.