The 14 local school superintendents for the districts comprising the Orleans/Niagara BOCES issued a release on Monday with their thoughts on protests and police reform movements, with the school leaders saying public education is a place where tolerance and kindness are learned, practiced and valued.
The release breaks down the various issues at play right now.
It starts off by condemning the officer who killed George Floyd.
"Police brutality like that committed by a police officer on Mr. George Floyd, was reprehensible, criminal, and should never happen in our country, or anywhere in the world. People are born with the natural right to be free from racism and injustice," the school leaders said.
The school leaders further defend the right to protest peacefully.
"Peaceful protest and the right to peacefully assemble is not only a constitutional right, but also one of the important rights that separate us from totalitarian states," the school leaders said. "It is a way for the people of a democracy to say we need change. At the core of this particular protest is the belief that all people in this country have the right to equal treatment, which we consider a universal right."
They also condemn violent acts against citizens and law enforcement, the looting of shops and restaurants.
The release finishes off saying that public education is a place where tolerance and kindness are learned, practiced and valued.
"We believe public education is, and has been, a place where tolerance and kindness are learned, practiced and valued. We must continue to make this a part of our regular instruction and look for additional ways to break down barriers that divide us. The challenge is one we accept for all of our students. We look forward to continued engagement with our communities to continually improve the education of the future leaders of society, teach tolerance and mutual respect while seeking equity and equal justice for all, so that the events that led to the protests around the nation never happen again," the school leaders said.
The following school leaders signed the statement: Michael Bonnewell, Albion; Jacob Reimer, Barker; Paul Casseri, Lewiston-Porter; Michelle Bradley, Lockport; Jason Smith, Lyndonville; Mark Kruzynski, Medina; Michael Baumann, Newfane; Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls; Daniel Ljiljanich, Niagara Wheatfield; Gregory Woytila, North Tonawanda; Clark Godshall, Orleans/Niagara BOCES; Henry Stopinski, Royalton-Hartland; Sean Croft, Starpoint; Timothy Carter, Wilson.
