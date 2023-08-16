Ten Lives Club and Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue recently teamed up with police officers from across Western New York for the Police & Rescue Animal Calendar photo shoot at Canalside in Buffalo.
Buddy’s brought dogs and of course Ten Lives Club brought kittens for the officers to spend time with and take photos for the calendar. The calendars are $15 and every sale from the calendars will benefit Ten Lives Club and Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.
Photos were taken by Emily Allen of Tailor Mayde Photography who donated her talents free of charge to help the animals.
“We are so grateful to these amazing police officers who took time out of their day to help our animals and to Tailor Mayde Photography for capturing these beautiful moments. It takes a village to help animals and we are so grateful to have these brave men and women on our side,” said Kimberly LaRussa, public relations manager for Ten Lives Club.
Buddy’s and Ten Lives Club saves thousands of animals a year. You can order your Police and Rescue Animal Calendar and support their efforts here: www.tenlivesclub.com/store/policeandrescueanimalcalendar
