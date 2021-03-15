The first Buy Nothing Project group started on the Bainbridge Island in the Salish Sea seven years ago. At last count, there are now more than 1.5 million members in 26 countries.
Like a viral video, the Buy Nothing Project has expanded worldwide through social media and into real life neighborhoods. While the majority of spread came from Facebook, one local administrator for the Lewiston Buy Nothing group, Kim Plassche, said she heard about the phenomenon through her boss at the University at Buffalo after she learned Plassche and her family were moving from Grand Island to Lewiston.
“I joined the Grand Island group as a member right at the beginning of the pandemic,” Plassche said. “We had a lot of stuff to get rid of and none of the Salvation Army (donation centers) or Goodwills were open.”
“I think I actually received more items than I gave away! I have a toddler now, but I had a baby at the time and I think there were a few moms on the group who were trying to get rid of some of their infant clothes.”
Once Plassche moved to Lewiston in July, she decided to start a new group, which eventually comprised of 170 members.
The mission of the Buy Nothing Project is to keep things hyper-local, said Plassche, so while the distance between Grand Island and Lewiston may seem small, the goal is to keep group members close enough so they never have to drive a distance to get what they need.
“That is one of the problems that we’ve had out here,” Plassche said. “When I created the group I tried to be mindful of that desire to be hyper-local, so I stopped the boundaries at Niagara University.”
While the boundary stops people from joining her group, Plassche said, a Niagara Falls Buy Nothing group begins right where the Lewiston Buy Nothing group ends. As to the north, Plassche said she was getting requests from people as far away as Youngstown and Ransomville who wanted to join.
“Then something great happened,” she said. “Somebody contacted me because they wanted to make their own group, so now there is actually one for Ransomville, Youngstown and Porter.”
In other areas around Western New York, Buy Nothing groups have also sprouted. In addition to a Buffalo group, and a Niagara County group, which originally covered parts of Wheatfield, Pendleton and Lockport, a Newfane group has also appeared, though it's not affiliated with the worldwide organization.
Deb Preskop, an administrator for the Niagara County group, said she's actually looking for help in administrating her Buy Nothing chapter.
"We currently have 700 members, that's 38% in the last 60 days," Preskop said and noted that people often build relationships online through the group.
"Many people have multiple interactions with the same people so relationships form and trust is being built," she said.
There are only three questions to answer before being approved for the group, Plassche said.
1) What major crossroads do you live by?
2) Are you 21 or over?
3) Are you in any other group?
“The idea is for you to be only in one group, because you want to give where you live,” Plassche said.
More information on the international Buy Nothing Project can be found at buynothingproject.org.
