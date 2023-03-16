Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is joining federal, state and local leaders in Buffalo Friday to celebrate a $55 million grant, made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to cap parts of the Kensington Expressway/Route 33. Community groups have advocated for covering the expressway and restoring elements of the historic Humboldt Parkway design since the late 1980s, and the funding now from the Biden-Harris Administration will help deliver the project.
Buttigieg will host a news conference at the Buffalo Museum of Science at 9 a.m. alongside Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Congressman Brian Higgins and Mayor Byron Brown to highlight the historic grant and how it will reconnect residents on the East Side of Buffalo to jobs and opportunities with better infrastructure.
The $55 million grant for the Kensington Parkway Project will help the New York State DOT cap approximately 4,100 feet of the Expressway to provide continuous greenspace and reestablish community character and cohesiveness. The new tunnel will reconnect several east-west roads that were severed by the freeway’s construction and improve east-west connections with safe crossing options.
While in Buffalo, Buttigieg will also meet with community members and leaders who have been advocating for this project for decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.