ALBANY — New York businesses are expected to see noteworthy increases in their payroll taxes due to rising unemployment insurance costs driven by the pandemic, advocates for employers say.
Greg Biryla, director of the New York chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business, said many of the companies in the organization have begun to get state notices in recent days, indicating that the unemployment insurance costs are going to increase this year.
In some cases the increases are in the range of 50 to 75%, but in others companies could see their insurance costs soar by as much as 200%, Biryla told CNHI.
Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers were laid off from their jobs last year when Gov. Andrew Cuomo, directing the state’s response to the pubic health crisis, ordered several sectors of the economy to shut down. That move and the ensuing slowdown of the economy unleashed an unprecedented wave of filings for jobless benefits.
The state has had to borrow some $10 billion from the federal government to deal with the cascade of unemployment claims as the trust fund set up to deal with layoff benefits quickly began to run out of money.
Some states have been discussing directing a portion of the federal stimulus money they received this month from the American Rescue Plan Act to go to their unemployment insurance funds, thus shielding employers from having to pick up the full tab for restoring the balances. Biryla said his group is advocating for New York to do likewise with a share of the $12.6 billion the state got from Washington.
Freeman Klopott, spokesman for Cuomo’s budget office, said how New York will use the federal funding is “under review and subject to discussions with the Legislature.”
Noting the state had a $15 billion deficit heading into the budget season, Klopott said the federal relief money will be used to offset New York’s revenue loss and “there have not been additional funds for this purpose.”
Klopott also noted businesses in the state have access to $57 billion in support through the federal Paycheck Protection Program. The state has also worked with the private sector to set up a $100 million loan fund for small businesses, while Cuomo has proposed $130 million in tax credits “targeted to highly impacted small businesses.”
Ken Pokalsky, vice president of the Business Council of New York State, a leading business lobby, said he hopes lawmakers and Cuomo will address the need to deal with the looming higher payroll taxes after completing negotiations on the proposed state budget.
He noted one component of unemployment insurance in New York deals with an employer’s experience in laying off workers.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s Newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
