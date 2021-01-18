The pandemic has impacted all forms of travel companies, including those operating charter buses which are seeing a staunch difference in their business models.
During the first two months of the pandemic, OurBus, a charter bus company, had to suspend all service, with routes coming back online slowly. Axel Hellman, co-founder and head of transportation planning, spoke about some of the issues the company has been facing throughout the pandemic.
“We suspended all service for two months, and reopened routes slowly, keeping close attention to making the travel experience safe during the pandemic,” Hellman said. “Seating capacity is limited to maintain social distancing, and masks are required on board, among other precautions. Many of the bus companies that operate the trips have had to furlough staff or put their fleet of buses into storage.”
Since service was suspended, this offered the company some opportunities to change drop-off locations in New York City to the George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal. They’ve also added add service from Niagara Falls and Buffalo to Ithaca as well as to Fort Lee, New Jersey.
Much like other transportation businesses, OurBus has seen some challenges with getting people around, especially with travel’s low demand, but the biggest issue, Hellman said is the uncertainty of the pandemic.
With a new strain of COVID-19 in New York state, and several vaccines available, there is greater uncertainty about when the pandemic might end. Hellman said during the summer of 2020, he thought things were getting better. As they planned their gradual reopening, OurBus has to reverse course once cases began going back up again. Some of the other challenges they’ve faced are limited seating capacity.
Hellman is hopeful for the future.
“I think that late 2021 will be a boom year for domestic tourism and travel,” he said. “Once vaccinations are underway will want to get out of their houses, but might not be ready to go abroad. People will also want to go travel and see the friends and family they've been zooming with all these months.”
Feedback from OurBus customers has been positive with many saying they are thankful for requiring masks. At this time, not all of their routes are back in service, though this remains to be seen as things occur. Hellman and other members of the OurBus team are encouraging people to stay home if they don’t need to travel. They will be ready for people to travel with them once the pandemic is over.
