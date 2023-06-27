LEWISTON — Local businessman William Burg and incumbent town Councilman Jason Myers were the top vote-getters in Tuesday’s Republican primary.
Unofficial election results on Tuesday from the Niagara County Board of Elections showed Burg receiving 330 votes with Myers following close behind him with 311 votes. Ed Lilly finished third in the three-man race, with 254 votes.
Myers was first elected to the council in 2019, having served as liaison to the Sanborn Business Association, Cable Commission, lighting advisory board, and signage committee. He also serves on the Niagara County Youth Bureau and the Niagara-Wheatfield School Board.
Burg currently serves as chairman of the town planning board and previously served on the town’s zoning board of appeals.
In Tuesday’s Conservative Party primary for town council, Charles Ortman and Steven Shoecraft finished as the top two vote-getters, with both candidates securing 25 votes each. Myers finished third in the Conservative Party race, with 20 votes, followed by Burg who received 18 votes.
Other primary election results from the western end of Niagara County were as follows as of press time late Tuesday:
• Niagara County Legislature (Sixth District): Incumbent Republican and endorsed Conservative Chris Voccio defeated challenger and endorsed Democrat Gaelan Baillie, 35 to 9 to earn placement on the Conservative Party line in the November general election.
• Town of Niagara Council: Candidates Michael Lee and Johnny Parks finished first and second in the race, with 146 and 145 votes, respectively. Roger Spurback finished third with 99 votes.
• North Tonawanda First Ward Alderman: In the Republican primary, Robert Schmigel finished the evening on top by a slim margin — 153 to 148 — over Bob Brennan.
• North Tonawanda Second Ward Alderman: In the Republican primary, Frank DiBernardo (211 votes) defeated Will Schulmeister Jr. (92 votes).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.