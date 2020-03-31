Bulk pickup cancelled through April in NT

North Tonawanda Mayor Art Pappas announced Tuesday that there will be no bulk pickup in the city through the end of April.
In an update on the city's response to COVID-19, Pappas asked residents to refrain from putting bulk items to the curb for the next month.
In addition, Pappas reminded residents that the city remains under a state of emergency, which means all closures are still in force.
Pappas noted that the number of confirmed cases across Niagara County continues to rise, adding that cases to date include a 1-year-old baby and an 83-year-old person, which he said highlights that age is not a factor where the virus is concerned.
"As these numbers increase, it is now irrelevant to where the contagious person has been because the virus is everywhere. It is most imperative that you do not go out unless it is an emergency," he said. "For these reasons we need to take every precaution possible to keep this number from increasing dramatically. If we were to take less actions as some think we should, our numbers would, according to the medical field, increase dramatically."
Since the time period has been extended by the federal government until at least the end of April, Pappas said all city departments are working at a minimum of employees and adjustments are being made.
He said the downtown construction area at Webster and Main streets has had to be postponed due to the Gov. Andrew Cuomo's orders to suspend construction projects of that nature.
Pappas asked residents to keep first responders, medical staff, postal employees, food workers and suppliers and all those volunteering in their thoughts as the community continues to deal with the pandemic.
"These are unprecedented times which call for strict measures for health and safety of all. Please be assured the city will continue to operate during this pandemic. Your cooperation and support will see us through this frustrating and challenging period," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.