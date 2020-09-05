The Buffalo Zoo will return its normal operating hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The grounds remain open until 5 p.m.
After closing in March due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Buffalo Zoo re-opened on July 2 with enhanced health and safety measures in place to protect guests, team members, and animals alike. This included two separate timed visitation sessions per day as well as pre-registration for all guests.
Starting Wednesday the zoo will return to one session per day, but will still require advance ticket registration.
“While there are still many hurdles to overcome, we are happy to return back to normal operating hours at the Buffalo Zoo,” said Buffalo Zoo President and CEO Norah Fletchall. “Our peak season is coming to a close, so it made sense to return to our normal hours of operation."
Temperature checks, mask requirements, and modifications to some guest pathways and routes are still in effect.
For details and information on Buffalo Zoo operating hours or to purchase tickets, visit buffalozoo.org.
