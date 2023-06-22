Buffalo Zoo officials say four lion cubs born earlier this month are all in good health as they continue to bond with their mother.
Over the coming weeks, the cubs and mom will stay behind the scenes until they are big and strong enough to be introduced to other pride members and go outside.
The cubs were born to their mother Lusaka and father Tiberius on June 2 and 3. The zoo’s animal care team began monitoring Lusaka closely in the days before her giving birth and were watching via remote cameras when she went into labor. Three cubs were born late evening on June 2 and one cub was born in the early hours of the June 3. Having multiple cubs over the course of several hours is normal for the species.
Last week, a zoo veterinary team got their first look at the cubs, and they are healthy, growing, and currently weigh around seven pounds each. The cubs are yet to be named, but appear to be two female and two male cubs. For the time being, the cubs will remain off-exhibit and behind-the-scenes, becoming more mobile while bonding and nursing with mom.
Lusaka and Tiberius were paired following a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Species Survival Plan for African Lions, which is designed to help maintain a healthy, genetically diverse assurance population of this species. This is the pair's third litter. In 2016, Lusaka gave birth to three cubs, Asha, Amirah, and Roary who have since gone off to other zoos. Their second liter came in 2021 with two cubs, Zahra and Khari who can still be seen in the Buffalo Zoo’s lion habitat with the other pride members.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species lists the African lion as a Vulnerable species, with a total population that is likely less than 40,000. The organization estimates that there are only 23,000 to 39,000 mature individuals. African lion populations are declining largely due to habitat loss, issues that threaten human-wildlife coexistence, poaching, and wildlife trafficking (illegal wildlife trade).
African lions have a long history of being an iconic species at the Buffalo Zoo and the Zoo actively supports lion conservation efforts to protect these iconic big cats. Collaborative partnerships with other zoos through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Lion SAFE Program and related conservation organizations, the Zoo contributes to research, anti-poaching initiatives, and community engagement programs. By raising awareness and connecting the Buffalo community to African lions, the Buffalo Zoo plays a vital role in safeguarding lions and their natural habitats for future generations.
