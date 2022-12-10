YOUNGSTOWN — The Buffalo Wind Symphony, formerly known as the Buffalo Niagara Concert Band, will get Niagara County residents in the holiday spirit with its annual show at the Our Lady of Fatima shrine.
The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday inside the Basilica. Admission is free.
Fourteen years ago, the band was asked to play a concert at Our Lady of Fatima shrine, where there was no Christmas concert tradition at the time.
“Every year, we make our pilgrimage to Fatima and do our winter concert,” conductor and music director Amy J. Steiner said. “By the end, everyone is saying, ‘this got me in the Christmas spirit.’”
Along with 10 Christmas songs, the group will perform the Hallelujah chorus from Handel’s Messiah, with band members rising to sing and encourage audience participation. Vocalist Jennifer Hennigan will join the group for the songs “Away in a Manger,” “White Christmas,” “Grown-Up Christmas List,” and “O Holy Night.”
All 80 performers are volunteers with regular jobs ranging from music teacher to doctor, attorney and chief financial officer.
Joseph Kissel, who has been promoting the concert, has seen two other shows by the symphony this year, including a world premiere piece, Johan de Meij’s Symphony No. 5 Return to Middle Earth, based on the Lord of the Rings series, at Kleinhans Music Hall in May. He was also at a Buffalo show where the symphony performed pieces inspired by the war in Ukraine.
“If this doesn’t get you in the spirit of the season, I think you’ll find a piece of coal in your stocking,” Kissel said.
